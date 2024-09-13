https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/president-xi-to-attend-brics-summit-uhuru-3-trial-goes-to-jury-jamaican-soldiers-to-haiti-1120127635.html

President Xi to Attend BRICS Summit; Uhuru 3 Trial Goes to Jury; Jamaican Soldiers to Haiti

President Xi to Attend BRICS Summit; Uhuru 3 Trial Goes to Jury; Jamaican Soldiers to Haiti

President Xi Jinping has accepted President Putin's invitation to attend the October BRICS summit in Kazan. Russia and China have vowed to respond to the emergence of "significant missile threats."

2024-09-13T04:14+0000

2024-09-13T04:14+0000

2024-09-13T14:15+0000

President Xi Jinping has accepted President Putin's invitation to attend the October BRICS summit in Kazan. Russia and China have vowed to respond to the emergence of "significant missile threats."

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Russia/China strategic partnership in the face of aggressive US imperialism.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of Pasta 2 Go on Rumble and Rokfin, joins us to discuss the presidential debate, the Uhuru 3 trials, and Russia's plans to help Bolivia refine lithium.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the Uhuru trial, the presidential debate, and the persecution of dissident activists.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss US imperialism in the Asian Pacific region and US legislation targeting China.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and the polemicist.Net, joins us to discuss US aggression against Russia, China, and Iran.Joti Brar, vice-chair of the Communist Party of Great Britain, joins us to discuss the US weaponization of fascism after World War 2 and China's revolutionary victory over imperialism.Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss US foreign policy in the Middle East.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Haiti as Jamaica sends soldiers to Port-au-Prince and the puppet regime uses repression against the impoverished masses.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

