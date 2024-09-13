https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/rent-surges-government-shutdown-fears-haitian-migration-1120127783.html

Rent Surges, Government Shutdown Fears, Haitian Migration

Rent Surges, Government Shutdown Fears, Haitian Migration

Sputnik International

Corruption scandal strikes at the top of New York City political and police leadership.

2024-09-13T04:13+0000

2024-09-13T04:13+0000

2024-09-13T14:23+0000

political misfits

kroger

inflation

ftc

egypt

gaza strip

syria

haiti

immigration

ethiopia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120127903_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_70017082fc044fcd6768e1019db25474.png

Rent Surges, Government Shutdown Fears, Haitian Migration Sputnik International Corruption scandal strikes at the top of New York City political and police leadership.

Robert Hockett, Cornell University professor of law and public policy, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss this week’s inflation figures, why the cost of rent and utilities rose faster last year than the value of homes, how the US housing market came to be so distorted and what might solve the problem, how post-2008 proposals to strengthen regulations for the biggest banks came to be so watered down, and whether the FTC is correct to challenge a massive proposed grocery store merger.Syrian American journalist with The Grayzone Hekmat Aboukhater discusses why the US has given Egypt a human rights waiver to enable Cairo to get US weapons, Egypt’s role in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, how to understand recent Israeli attacks on Syria, the role of Gulf states in influencing Syrian policy, how the US presidential election figures into the trajectory of the current war in Gaza and the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and Israel’s strange new offers to Hamas.Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses the continued fallout from this week's presidential debate, whether former President Donald Trump helped or hurt himself against Vice President Kamala Harris, how the terms “Marxist” and “socialist” are being used in the race, an update on Senate races, and a new fight brewing over the federal budget that’s renewing fears of a government shutdown before the election.Deputy director at the Black Alliance for Just Immigration Abe Paulos discusses the topic of Haitian immigration to the US, why the right wing is attacking Haitian migrants ahead of the presidential election, what the federal government could be doing to make large-scale migration to certain population centers smoother, and the double standard for whiter immigrant populations like Ukrainians.The Misfits also discuss the resignation of the head of the New York City Police Department and the NSA’s new podcast.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

egypt

gaza strip

syria

haiti

ethiopia

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, corruption in nyc, us government shutdown in 2024