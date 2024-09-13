https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/rent-surges-government-shutdown-fears-haitian-migration-1120127783.html
Rent Surges, Government Shutdown Fears, Haitian Migration
Rent Surges, Government Shutdown Fears, Haitian Migration
Sputnik International
Corruption scandal strikes at the top of New York City political and police leadership.
2024-09-13T04:13+0000
2024-09-13T04:13+0000
2024-09-13T14:23+0000
political misfits
kroger
inflation
ftc
egypt
gaza strip
syria
haiti
immigration
ethiopia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120127903_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_70017082fc044fcd6768e1019db25474.png
Rent Surges, Government Shutdown Fears, Haitian Migration
Sputnik International
Corruption scandal strikes at the top of New York City political and police leadership.
Robert Hockett, Cornell University professor of law and public policy, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss this week’s inflation figures, why the cost of rent and utilities rose faster last year than the value of homes, how the US housing market came to be so distorted and what might solve the problem, how post-2008 proposals to strengthen regulations for the biggest banks came to be so watered down, and whether the FTC is correct to challenge a massive proposed grocery store merger.Syrian American journalist with The Grayzone Hekmat Aboukhater discusses why the US has given Egypt a human rights waiver to enable Cairo to get US weapons, Egypt’s role in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, how to understand recent Israeli attacks on Syria, the role of Gulf states in influencing Syrian policy, how the US presidential election figures into the trajectory of the current war in Gaza and the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and Israel’s strange new offers to Hamas.Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses the continued fallout from this week's presidential debate, whether former President Donald Trump helped or hurt himself against Vice President Kamala Harris, how the terms “Marxist” and “socialist” are being used in the race, an update on Senate races, and a new fight brewing over the federal budget that’s renewing fears of a government shutdown before the election.Deputy director at the Black Alliance for Just Immigration Abe Paulos discusses the topic of Haitian immigration to the US, why the right wing is attacking Haitian migrants ahead of the presidential election, what the federal government could be doing to make large-scale migration to certain population centers smoother, and the double standard for whiter immigrant populations like Ukrainians.The Misfits also discuss the resignation of the head of the New York City Police Department and the NSA’s new podcast.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
egypt
gaza strip
syria
haiti
ethiopia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120127903_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4e555736133b40a471ab95d30e82f50f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
political misfits, corruption in nyc, us government shutdown in 2024
political misfits, corruption in nyc, us government shutdown in 2024
Rent Surges, Government Shutdown Fears, Haitian Migration
04:13 GMT 13.09.2024 (Updated: 14:23 GMT 13.09.2024)
Corruption scandal strikes at the top of New York City political and police leadership.
Robert Hockett, Cornell University professor of law and public policy, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss this week’s inflation figures, why the cost of rent and utilities rose faster last year than the value of homes, how the US housing market came to be so distorted and what might solve the problem, how post-2008 proposals to strengthen regulations for the biggest banks came to be so watered down, and whether the FTC is correct to challenge a massive proposed grocery store merger.
Syrian American journalist with The Grayzone Hekmat Aboukhater discusses why the US has given Egypt a human rights waiver to enable Cairo to get US weapons, Egypt’s role in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, how to understand recent Israeli attacks on Syria, the role of Gulf states in influencing Syrian policy, how the US presidential election figures into the trajectory of the current war in Gaza and the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and Israel’s strange new offers to Hamas.
Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses the continued fallout from this week's presidential debate, whether former President Donald Trump helped or hurt himself against Vice President Kamala Harris, how the terms “Marxist” and “socialist” are being used in the race, an update on Senate races, and a new fight brewing over the federal budget that’s renewing fears of a government shutdown before the election.
Deputy director at the Black Alliance for Just Immigration Abe Paulos discusses the topic of Haitian immigration to the US, why the right wing is attacking Haitian migrants ahead of the presidential election, what the federal government could be doing to make large-scale migration to certain population centers smoother, and the double standard for whiter immigrant populations like Ukrainians.
The Misfits also discuss the resignation of the head of the New York City Police Department and the NSA’s new podcast.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM