Russian Forces Press Forward Toward Strategic City

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss current events from around the globe, including the latest developments out of Ukraine.

2024-09-13T04:11+0000

The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist and geopolitical analyst Leila Hatoum sharing her analysis of the latest out of Gaza, as Hamas is prepared to implement a ceasefire deal.Then, International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins the show to discuss the latest news from Ukraine, including Russia's progress towards a strategic city.Later, economist, professor, and consultant Mark Frost discusses the latest inflation numbers.The show closes with journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin analyzing the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

