https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/un-security-council-discusses-western-arms-supplies-to-ukraine-1120132608.html

UN Security Council Discusses Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine

UN Security Council Discusses Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine

Sputnik International

On Monday, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said that Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine.

2024-09-13T14:02+0000

2024-09-13T14:02+0000

2024-09-13T14:12+0000

world

sergey lavrov

ukraine

russia

united kingdom (uk)

nato

un security council (unsc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107003/75/1070037562_0:146:2800:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3344253403c6cf8018c6dcadbcb565.jpg

Sputnik is live as the UN Security Council holds a meeting on the matter Western weapons deliveries to Ukraine.Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder a settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.According to Lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

ukraine

russia

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UN Security Council Discusses Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine Sputnik International UN Security Council Discusses Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine 2024-09-13T14:02+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons, f-16 sent to ukraine, f-16 aided to kiev