UN Security Council Discusses Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine
On Monday, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said that Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine.
2024-09-13T14:12+0000
Sputnik is live as the UN Security Council holds a meeting on the matter Western weapons deliveries to Ukraine.Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder a settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.According to Lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
14:02 GMT 13.09.2024
On Monday, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said that Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine.
Sputnik is live as the UN Security Council holds a meeting on the matter Western weapons deliveries to Ukraine.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder a settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.
According to Lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!