UN Security Council Discusses Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine
UN Security Council Discusses Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine
Sputnik International
On Monday, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said that Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine.
world
sergey lavrov
ukraine
russia
united kingdom (uk)
nato
un security council (unsc)
Sputnik is live as the UN Security Council holds a meeting on the matter Western weapons deliveries to Ukraine.Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder a settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.According to Lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
ukraine
russia
united kingdom (uk)
UN Security Council Discusses Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine

14:02 GMT 13.09.2024 (Updated: 14:12 GMT 13.09.2024)
On Monday, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said that Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine.
Sputnik is live as the UN Security Council holds a meeting on the matter Western weapons deliveries to Ukraine.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder a settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.
According to Lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
