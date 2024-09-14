https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/china-africa-forum-africa-is-not-alone-anymore-1120143381.html

China-Africa Forum: 'Africa is Not Alone Anymore'

China-Africa Forum: 'Africa is Not Alone Anymore'

Sputnik International

The ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing highlighted China’s continued efforts to partner up with the continent, Chatham House reported.

2024-09-14T05:44+0000

2024-09-14T05:44+0000

2024-09-14T05:44+0000

analysis

vladimir putin

china

burkina faso

focac

africa insight

east africa

central africa

north africa

sub-saharan africa

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0e/1120145007_0:37:3072:1765_1920x0_80_0_0_5682d12b1446a1d09ee5db99bf677ad7.jpg

The ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing highlighted China’s continued efforts to partner up with the continent, Chatham House reported. Fifty-one African heads of state were present for the summit on September 6, which Chatham noted was “many more than are scheduled to speak at the UN General Assembly this month”.Koffi Kouakou, an African analyst and research fellow at the Center for African China Studies at the University of Johannesburg, joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines to discuss the growing partnership between China and the second-largest continent in the world. Kouakou noted that Africa is “mattering” due to the overwhelming interest that foreign countries - especially countries in the West - have shown the oftentimes overlooked continent.Stopping short of offering broad-based debt relief at the Summit, China instead pledged $50.7 billion in credit lines and funding for the next three years, with an emphasis on trade and investment partnerships. Chatham noted that China’s reluctance to offer the continent debt cancellation most likely reflects domestic financial constraints and “global economic uncertainty”. However, the article notes that this could be a more sustainable as well as mutually beneficial strategy.Prof. Alexis Habiyaremye from the University of Johannesburg spoke to Sputnik about the summit, and suggested that China has become the major, if not the main, trading partner for the majority of African countries thanks to the “actual win-win outcomes of the Sino-African trade as opposed to exploitative trade with Western trade partners that established monopolies over natural resources in secret military cooperation arrangements with former colonial powers.”The professor then suggested that trade between African countries and the West “is usually structured as extractive monopolies intended to keep Africa down and unable to produce anything else than raw materials for Western corporations.” And added that China can also offer more “affordable products” with a higher “value-for-money ratio.”“...it also plays into the geopolitical logic that Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are not alone anymore. And, President Putin of Russia has made it clear, anybody who touches these three countries will touch him.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/china-africa-trade-yields-win-win-outcomes-while-west-only-seeks-to-exploit-continent-1120069571.html

china

burkina faso

east africa

central africa

north africa

sub-saharan africa

south africa

west africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

focac, china-africa, multipolar world, brics, china-africa cooperation, china-africa partnership, russia-africa cooperation, russia-africa forum, china-africa forum, dedollarization, china-africa trade, china-africa project