‘Orwellian’ Attack on Russian Media Sign of US Desperation to Save Crumbling Unipolar World Order

US officials leveled fresh charges against 's RT on Friday, claiming the broadcaster has ties to Russian intelligence and is running a global influence operation. But the real reason for the attack on Russian media is more sinister, an observer told Sputnik.

Washington’s crackdown on RT is “connected with the desire to preserve the already virtually non-existent unipolar world order of Western dominance, which of course also means dominance in the information space, the media space, in order to preserve one point of view for everyone and suppress and destroy all others,” political analyst Alexander Asafov told Sputnik.The US war on journalism – not just with the crackdown on RT, but the blocking of social media, the harassment of independent journalists, etc. constitutes the practical implementation of the “horror stories British writer George Orwell once used to terrify the entire world. In essence, the persecution of journalists is an attempt to punish them for ‘thought crime’, for a person thinking differently and being willing to tell the truth,” according to the observer.As for the new restrictions and charges against RT, these are just another attempt to silence Russia and rob it of its right to present an alternative perspective on world events, Asafov said, noting that the US will continue to raise the stakes in its attempt to reach this “impossible” goal.

Ilya Tsukanov

