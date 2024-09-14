https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/putin-issues-stern-warning-over-long-range-missile-strikes-in-russia-1120136802.html

Putin Issues Stern Warning Over Long-Range Missile Strikes in Russia

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss top news from around the globe, including Putin's warning to the West.

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120136644_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0e1b34c3e1c7fb640a52f685bbbfcf8f.png

Putin Issues Stern Warning Over Long-Range Missile Strikes in Russia Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss top news from around the globe, including Putin's warning to the West.

The show begins with cartoonist, author, and host of The Final Countdown, Ted Rall, discussing Trump's unwillingness to debate again, and the latest out of the elections.Then, speaker, writer, journalist, and author Caleb Maupin delves into the outcomes and broader implications of the trial involving the Uhuru activist group.The second hour starts with Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University Peter Kuznik discussing the implications of the U.S. lifting the ban on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles deep inside Russia.The show closes with Koffi Kouakou, Africa analyst, and Senior Research Fellow at Center for Africa China Studies weighing in on the China-Africa summit.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

