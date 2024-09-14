https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/putin-warns-nato-long-range-missile-strikes-will-put-them-at-war-with-russia-1120141489.html

Putin Warns NATO Long-Range Missile Strikes Will Put Them at War with Russia

On the September 13, 2024 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of expert guests discuss current events worldwide, including lifting the ban on the potential of long-range missile strikes.

The show begins with political analyst and host of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon joining the show to discuss the fresh sanctions slapped on RT amid Antony Blinken's accusations that the news company is "conducting intelligence activities" overseas. Garland and Rachel discuss the implications this could have on alternative media.Economic analyst and publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter Tom Luongo shares his perspective on the US elections, including the aftermath of the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the impact the US lifting a ban on long-range missiles could have on the geopolitical situation in Russia and Ukraine.The show closes with author and editor for the Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberly joins the show to weigh on the Uhuru activist group trial being charged with conspiracy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

