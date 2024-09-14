https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/trump-rejects-second-debate-with-harris-as-election-approaches-1120138301.html

Trump Rejects Second Debate With Harris as Election Approaches

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the U.S. Congress' attempt to avoid a government shutdown.

In the opening segment, Ted and Steve were joined by lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon, who discussed presidential candidate Donald Trump's refusal to debate Democratic candidate Kamala Harris again.Next, The Final Countdown team spoke to Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine. Jeremy walks us through the conviction of the Uhuru group for conspiracy in St. Petersburg, Florida.At the top of the second hour, the team speaks to Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett about the ongoing budget battle in Washington. Is a shutdown possible?The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

