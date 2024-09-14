https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/trump-rejects-second-debate-with-harris-as-election-approaches-1120138301.html
Trump Rejects Second Debate With Harris as Election Approaches
Trump Rejects Second Debate With Harris as Election Approaches
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the U.S. Congress' attempt to avoid a government shutdown.
2024-09-14T04:10+0000
2024-09-14T04:10+0000
2024-09-14T12:24+0000
the final countdown
radio
budget
shutdown
migrants
uhuru movement
ukraine
donald trump
joe biden
kamala harris
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120138111_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d94d91156d7682b28aa74d26d4b7f1fd.jpg
Trump Rejects Second Debate With Harris as Election Approaches
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the U.S. Congress' attempt to avoid a government shutdown.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve were joined by lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon, who discussed presidential candidate Donald Trump's refusal to debate Democratic candidate Kamala Harris again.Next, The Final Countdown team spoke to Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine. Jeremy walks us through the conviction of the Uhuru group for conspiracy in St. Petersburg, Florida.At the top of the second hour, the team speaks to Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett about the ongoing budget battle in Washington. Is a shutdown possible?The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120138111_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3f505bb773964581754c048f631de7bc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
tyler nixon, donald trump's refusal to debate, jeremy kuzmarov, uhuru group for conspiracy in st. petersburg, tennessee congressman tim burchett about, budget battle in washington
tyler nixon, donald trump's refusal to debate, jeremy kuzmarov, uhuru group for conspiracy in st. petersburg, tennessee congressman tim burchett about, budget battle in washington
Trump Rejects Second Debate With Harris as Election Approaches
04:10 GMT 14.09.2024 (Updated: 12:24 GMT 14.09.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the U.S. Congress' attempt to avoid a government shutdown.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve were joined by lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon, who discussed presidential candidate Donald Trump's refusal to debate Democratic candidate Kamala Harris again.
Next, The Final Countdown team spoke to Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine. Jeremy walks us through the conviction of the Uhuru group for conspiracy in St. Petersburg, Florida.
At the top of the second hour, the team speaks to Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett about the ongoing budget battle in Washington. Is a shutdown possible?
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM