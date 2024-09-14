https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/uhuru-3-trial-us-and-uk-ok-missile-strikes-on-russia-brics-challenges-economic-status-quo-1120141828.html

Uhuru 3 Trial; US and UK OK Missile Strikes on Russia; BRICS Challenges Economic Status Quo

The US and the UK are apparently giving the green light to Ukraine to begin what will effectively be an open NATO war against Russia.

Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the power of the BRICS coalition and the growth of the Russia, China, and Africa partnerships.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the Uhuru 3 trial, the presidential debate, and US/UK plans for missile strikes on Russia.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the rightward pro-war shift of the Democratic party, US/UK plans for missile strikes on Russia, and the Uhuru trial outcome.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Dr Jim Kavanagh, wrinter on Jim Kavanagh’s substack and the Polemecist.net, come together to discuss US neocon foreign policy, important changes in world economics as a result of the BRICS coalition, the assault of free speech, and US/UK plans for missile strikes on Russia.Erica Caines, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, come together to discuss the trial of the Uhuru 3 and US imperialism in Haiti and Africa.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

