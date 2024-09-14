https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/us-weighs-change-in-ukraine-missile-policy-uhuru-convictions-us-navy-routed-1120140412.html

US Weighs Change in Ukraine Missile Policy, Uhuru Convictions, US Navy Routed?

Boeing workers go on strike, Newsmax prepares to go to court, and another near miss occurs on a US runway.

Author, political scientist, and host of the American Exception podcast Dr. Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss why the US Justice Department goes so overboard in targeting groups like Uhuru, who are accused of process crimes but are clearly no danger to American society. He also discusses historical and contemporary weaponization of the Department of Justice and the indictment of a John Doe presumably in Iran for an alleged hack and dump attack on former President Donald Trump’s campaign.Author, writer, and environmental organizer Tina Landis discuss the fires raging in California currently, how this fire season compares to other years, how climate change play a role in increased frequency of fires, insurance companies abandoning victims of fire damage, ways in which activists are calling for the public ownership of private energy companies, and the Amazon deforestation crisis and what Brazil’s government is calling for as a solution.Author, and former senior Pentagon security policy analyst Michael Maloof discusses whether the US will decide to allow Ukraine to use foreign-supplied missiles to strike deep inside Russian territory, what to expect from Russia if this comes to pass, Russia expelling six British diplomats, and what’s wrong with the US Navy, which has been routed in the Red Sea and seems to be in the middle of a manpower and discipline crisis.President of Healthy California Now and longtime nurses union organizer Michael Lighty discuss the persistence of racial bias in medical diagnostic tools, why it’s so difficult to leave inaccurate race-based assessments behind, better ways to predict medical outcomes, and whether the structure of US health care system helps perpetuate inaccurate race-based tools.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a groundhog sneaking into an arcade claw machine, and a splenectomy that failed to find a spleen.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

News

