Gunfight Breaks Out Near Trump As He Leaves Florida Golf Course

Gunfight Breaks Out Near Trump As He Leaves Florida Golf Course

An exchange of gunfire has occurred near US presidential candidate and ex-POTUS Donald Trump as he was leaving his golf course in Florida, local media has... 15.09.2024, Sputnik International

According to the New York Post, the two shooters were firing at each other outside the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach and did not target Trump.“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” a spokesman for Trump said as quoted by the newspaper.Two months earlier, Donald Trump had a brush with death when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at him as the candidate was delivering a speech at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.One member of the audience, Corey Comperatore, was killed and two others sustained injuries before security shot Crooks dead. One of the bullets fired by Crooks grazed Trump’s ear, passing mere millimeters from the former president’s skull.UPDATE – 2:20 PMThe New York Post reports that the two gunmen were firing at each other and that former President Trump was not involved in the incident. An AK-47 has reportedly been found near the scene of the shooting, according to a source in Florida law enforcement. US President Joe Biden has been informed about the incident and will continue to monitor the situation per a statement released by the White House.

