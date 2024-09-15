https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/over-75-of-french-people-support-reinstatement-of-border-controls---survey-1120161320.html
Over 75% of French People Support Reinstatement of Border Controls - Survey
More than 75% of French people support the reestablishment of border controls in France, according to a survey conducted by the CSA polling company for the Europe 1 radio station, the CNews broadcaster and Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.
Specifically, 77% of respondents advocate for restoring these border controls, while 22% oppose the idea and 1% did not express an opinion. This idea finds support among the overwhelming majority of French residents, regardless of gender, age and standard of living, the survey revealed. Meanwhile, political views show some divergence, with 51% of left-wing voters supporting border controls compared to 73% of right-wing voters, according to the survey. The survey was conducted online from September 12-13 among 1,008 French people aged 18 and over, with a representative sampling method applied. On Monday, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser ordered the implementation of temporary control measures at all land borders of the country to reduce the influx of migrants as part of efforts to combat the terrorist threat.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - More than 75% of French people support the reestablishment of border controls in France, according to a survey conducted by the CSA polling company for the Europe 1 radio station, the CNews broadcaster and Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.
Specifically, 77% of respondents advocate for restoring these border controls, while 22% oppose the idea and 1% did not express an opinion. This idea finds support among the overwhelming majority of French residents, regardless of gender, age and standard of living, the survey revealed.
Meanwhile, political views show some divergence, with 51% of left-wing voters supporting border controls compared to 73% of right-wing voters, according to the survey.
The survey was conducted online from September 12-13 among 1,008 French people aged 18 and over, with a representative sampling method applied.
On Monday, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser ordered the implementation of temporary control measures at all land borders of the country to reduce the influx of migrants as part of efforts to combat the terrorist threat.