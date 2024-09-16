International
Weighing the 'Wealth of Nations' with Sputnik's Infographic
Weighing the 'Wealth of Nations' with Sputnik's Infographic
Gross National Income data offers a clear picture of a country's overall income, and helps compare nations' economic health and informs decisions on international aid and development efforts.
Gross National Income (GNI) is the total amount of money earned by a country's people and businesses, both within the country and abroad, over a specific period, usually a year. It includes all the wages, profits, and taxes generated by citizens and companies, whether the income comes from inside the country or from other countries. Essentially, GNI measures the financial health of a nation by looking at how much money its people and businesses make.In simpler terms, GNI shows how much a country is earning overall. It includes not only the money made from goods and services produced within the country but also money from international investments or work done by citizens living abroad. GNI is often used to understand a country's wealth and can be a key factor in comparing the prosperity of different nations.GNI per capita is a measure that divides a country's GNI by its population, giving an average income per person. It reflects the average amount of money each person in a country makes, including income from both domestic and international sources. This figure helps to compare the standard of living and economic well-being of individuals in different countries, as it gives an idea of how wealth is distributed across the population.According to the World Bank, the top 5 countries with the highest Gross National Income per capita are: Singapore ($118,710), Qatar ($116,870), Norway ($108,790), Ireland ($98,650), and Luxembourg ($98,490). Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing the countries with the highest and lowest Gross National Income:
Weighing the 'Wealth of Nations' with Sputnik's Infographic

12:00 GMT 16.09.2024 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 16.09.2024)
Gross National Income data offers a clear picture of a country's overall income, guiding policymakers in shaping economic strategies. It also helps compare nations' economic health and informs decisions on international aid and development efforts.
Gross National Income (GNI) is the total amount of money earned by a country's people and businesses, both within the country and abroad, over a specific period, usually a year. It includes all the wages, profits, and taxes generated by citizens and companies, whether the income comes from inside the country or from other countries. Essentially, GNI measures the financial health of a nation by looking at how much money its people and businesses make.
In simpler terms, GNI shows how much a country is earning overall. It includes not only the money made from goods and services produced within the country but also money from international investments or work done by citizens living abroad. GNI is often used to understand a country’s wealth and can be a key factor in comparing the prosperity of different nations.
GNI per capita is a measure that divides a country's GNI by its population, giving an average income per person. It reflects the average amount of money each person in a country makes, including income from both domestic and international sources. This figure helps to compare the standard of living and economic well-being of individuals in different countries, as it gives an idea of how wealth is distributed across the population.
According to the World Bank, the top 5 countries with the highest Gross National Income per capita are: Singapore ($118,710), Qatar ($116,870), Norway ($108,790), Ireland ($98,650), and Luxembourg ($98,490).
Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing the countries with the highest and lowest Gross National Income:
