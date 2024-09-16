https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/lacking-recruits-warsaw-fails-to-create-brigade-from-ukrainians-living-in-poland--sikorski-1120172125.html
Lacking Recruits, Warsaw Fails to Create Brigade From Ukrainians Living in Poland – Sikorski
Plans in Warsaw to create a brigade for the Ukrainian army using Ukrainian citizens who fled the country is failing to meet its goals due to a lack of willing recruits, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski admitted.
Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on September 9 that plans to create a Ukrainian legion in Poland from among Ukrainian citizens living in the republic were not being implemented within the timeframe set by the parties. In July, Poland and Ukraine signed a new agreement on long-term military cooperation. It includes the training of a Ukrainian legion, a new military unit, on Polish territory. It is assumed that Ukrainians interested in participating in the legion will be equipped in Polish units at the expense of the republic. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that Moscow did not care what agreements Volodymyr Zelensky signed.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski admitted that Warsaw had not yet been able to form a brigade for the Ukrainian army from Ukrainian citizens living in the country, as there were not enough volunteers.
Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on September 9 that plans to create a Ukrainian legion in Poland from among Ukrainian citizens living in the republic were not being implemented within the timeframe set by the parties.
"We’ve been ready for some time. We are waiting for the Ukrainian conscripts or volunteers. If my information is correct, thousands have registered in your database to update their places of residence and make themselves theoretically available. But so far as I know, we don't yet have enough volunteers to make up a brigade," Sikorski said in an interview with Ukrainian publication European Pravda.
In July, Poland and Ukraine signed a new agreement on long-term military cooperation. It includes the training of a Ukrainian legion, a new military unit, on Polish territory. It is assumed that Ukrainians interested in participating in the legion will be equipped in Polish units at the expense of the republic.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that Moscow did not care what agreements Volodymyr Zelensky signed.