BLOWBACK: Rabid Ukraine Supporter Tries to Assassinate US Candidate; US Assault on Alternative Media

A man who is known to be a rabid supporter of Ukrainian fascists has attempted to assassinate a US presidential candidate as neocon foreign policy brings violence to American politics.

Dr. Jim Kavanagh, writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and the Polemecist.net, joins us to discuss the rabid supporter of Ukrainian fascists who tried to assassinate a US presidential candidate.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the presidential assassination attempt and the potential for a clash between NATO and Russia.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss Joe Biden's use of NATO proxies to prosecute an undeclared war on Russia.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss US media's merger with intelligence services and the Uhuru 3 trial.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the neocon attack on third parties and alternative media.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the assassination attempt on President Trump and the US imperial attack on Venezuela.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

