The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Boeing in Hot Water as Latest Strike Causes Major Economic Implications
On this edition of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discussed several global topics, including the latest strikes at Boeing.
On this edition of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discussed several global topics, including the latest strikes at Boeing.
In the opening segment, Ted examines the turbulent American political scene. Political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joins Ted to discuss the second assassination attempt on former President Trump in just under three months.Next, the Final Countdown team speaks with Mark Sleboda, an international relations analyst, who provides insight into the escalating tensions between Russia and the West, including the counteroffensive in Kursk.At the top of the second hour, the team speaks with financial expert Aquiles Larrea about the potential impact of a prolonged Boeing employee strike on the American economy.The final guest is Michael Maloof, a retired senior Defense Department analyst with over 30 years of experience. He will explain the collapse of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire negotiations and how the Houthis in Yemen managed to strike Israel with a missile.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this edition of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discussed several global topics, including the latest strikes at Boeing.
In the opening segment, Ted examines the turbulent American political scene. Political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joins Ted to discuss the second assassination attempt on former President Trump in just under three months.
Next, the Final Countdown team speaks with Mark Sleboda, an international relations analyst, who provides insight into the escalating tensions between Russia and the West, including the counteroffensive in Kursk.
At the top of the second hour, the team speaks with financial expert Aquiles Larrea about the potential impact of a prolonged Boeing employee strike on the American economy.
The final guest is Michael Maloof, a retired senior Defense Department analyst with over 30 years of experience. He will explain the collapse of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire negotiations and how the Houthis in Yemen managed to strike Israel with a missile.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
