Diplomacy With China More Important Now Than Ever Before - US State Dept.
Maintaining diplomacy with China is more important for the United States now than ever before despite the profound differences between the two countries, US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink said on Tuesday.
"Even despite all of the challenges, diplomacy with China is more important than ever before," Kritenbrink said a discussion at the Stimson Center in Washington. The United States and China have to talk to one another if they are going to responsibly manage the competition to prevent the risk of miscalculation, Kritenbrink said. The two countries experienced the most difficult moment in their bilateral relations in 2023, when the United States accused China of launching a surveillance balloon over its territory, he said. Since then, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held meetings with their counterparts and the United States expects additional engagements in the future, Kritenbrink added.
Diplomacy With China More Important Now Than Ever Before - US State Dept.

17:20 GMT 17.09.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Maintaining diplomacy with China is more important for the United States now than ever before despite the profound differences between the two countries, US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink said on Tuesday.
"Even despite all of the challenges, diplomacy with China is more important than ever before," Kritenbrink said a discussion at the Stimson Center in Washington.
The United States and China have to talk to one another if they are going to responsibly manage the competition to prevent the risk of miscalculation, Kritenbrink said.
The two countries experienced the most difficult moment in their bilateral relations in 2023, when the United States accused China of launching a surveillance balloon over its territory, he said.
"We have deep and fundamental concerns with a range of Chinese actions. But following the Woodside summit in San Francisco last year [between US and Chinese Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping], our channels are open," Kritenbrink said.

Since then, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held meetings with their counterparts and the United States expects additional engagements in the future, Kritenbrink added.
