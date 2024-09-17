https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/donald-trump-targeted-in-second-assassination-attempt--1120168391.html

Donald Trump Targeted in Second Assassination Attempt

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss top news from around the globe, including Donald Trump's second assassination attempt.

The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing Ukraine's latest developments.The second hour starts with independent journalist and political analyst Angie Wong joins the show to discuss the US elections, including Harris's small poll surge and another attempted assassination against Trump.Then, former Senior Security Policy Analyst Michael Maloof weighs in on the latest out of the Middle East, including Yemen's strike on central Israel amid increasing regional tensions.The show closes with activist and podcast host of The Misty Winston Show Misty Winston sharing her perspective on the freshly US-imposed sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

