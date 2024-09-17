https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/is-the-pager-attack-only-the-beginning-1120183448.html

Is the Pager Attack Only the Beginning?

After thousands were injured and more than a dozen killed in an attack that saw thousands of pagers explode nearly simultaneously across Lebanon, experts are left wondering if Israel plans to invade Lebanon.

“After examining all the facts, current data, and available information about the sinful attack that took place this afternoon, we hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression that targeted civilians too,” a statement from Hezbollah reads, adding that the group will continue to support the Palestinian resistance.CCTV footage from Lebanon showed the devices exploding in civilian areas, including a grocery store. The Lebanese Ministry of Health has urged all citizens with pagers to dispose of the devices immediately. Former senior security policy analyst at the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Michael Maloof, told Sputnik’s The Final Countdown that the attack seems to be a precursor to a larger attack by Israel on Lebanon.According to Maloof, the attack was designed not only to kill and injure but also to interrupt Hezbollah’s communications, a common military tactic before a larger attack.Maloof is not alone in his speculation. Mohamad Elmasry told Al Jazeera that it could portend a large-scale invasion by Israel. “It seems to me what you want to do before a large-scale invasion is to disable or disrupt the communication network of the enemy. I do think we’ll have to pay close attention to what happens over the next few hours and potentially a couple of days."Elmarsy also noted that Hezbollah has been increasing its use of couriers to send messages and may have to rely on that tactic more heavily in the wake of the attack.Meanwhile, Netanyahu has convened a meeting with top defense officials including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to discuss “readiness for attack and defense in all arenas.”It is still unclear how the attack was pulled off. A Hezbollah official speaking anonymously told media outlets that the pagers were a new model that included lithium batteries and unnamed security sources told US media that the devices were recently acquired by the Lebanese group, but the reports did not specify a timeline.Former NSA contractor turned whistleblower Edward Snowden posted on X that it is likely explosives were planted inside the devices, rather than a hack that caused the batteries to overheat.In a later post, Snowden condemned the attack as "reckless" and "indistinguishable from terrorism."It could still be possible that intentionally overheated batteries were used to ignite implanted explosives. One anonymous Hezbollah official reportedly told US media that some Hezbollah members noticed that their pagers were heating up and managed to dispose of them before they exploded. Alternatively, modified devices could be used to reroute electricity to an implanted explosive after being given a signal, but that should result in an instant explosion without a heat-up period.In Iraq, improvised explosive devices used against occupation forces utilized modified cell phones that when called, could be instructed to redirect electricity to an explosive charge. That tactic has continued to be used by the IS*. Israeli media reports stated that owners of the pagers received a message shortly before the attack.Remnants of at least some of the exploded devices appear to have been manufactured by Gold Apollo, a Taiwan-based wireless company focusing on pagers. For explosives to be implanted into the device, they would have had to be intercepted and modified before entering the Hezbollah supply chain. Israel has a history of using explosives planted inside electronic devices. In 1996, Hamas member Yahya Ayyash was assassinated by Israeli intelligence forces who detonated implanted explosive materials while he was speaking on the phone.According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, at least 2,750 people were injured and nine were killed, while an additional seven people were killed in Syria, according to Iranian media.Israel has not officially commented on the attack. According to Israeli media, Topaz Luk, a former spokesman for Netanyahu, implied in a now-deleted social media post that the Israeli Prime Minister was behind the attack. “This didn’t age well,” Luk wrote on X in reply to a post that predicted Netanyahu would not make any moves against Lebanon before his trip to New York next week.The office of the Prime Minister distanced itself from the comment, saying that Luk has not been the spokesman for months and “isn’t in the close circle of discussion.”*also known as ISIS or the Islamic State, banned in Russia as a terrorist organization

