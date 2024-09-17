https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/meta-bans-rt-rossiya-segodnya-from-apps-globally---spokesperson-1120172619.html
Meta Bans RT, Rossiya Segodnya From Apps Globally - Spokesperson
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has banned RT and Rossiya Segodnya from its app stores globally, a spokesperson said.
"After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity," a spokesperson said in a statement obtained by NBC News on Monday. The ban comes just days after the US sanctioned the Russian media outlets. Russia has repeatedly denied foreign interference, calling the allegations attempts to suppress alternative points of view.*banned in Russia for extremism
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Meta* banned RT and Rossiya Segodnya from its apps globally for alleged foreign interference, a spokesperson said in a statement.
"After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity," a spokesperson said in a statement obtained by NBC News on Monday.
The ban comes just days after the US sanctioned the Russian media outlets. Russia has repeatedly denied foreign interference, calling the allegations attempts to suppress alternative points of view.
*banned in Russia for extremism