North Korea Allegedly Launches Ballistic Missiles - Reports

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles that fell into the sea, the Japanese Coast Guard reported early Wednesday morning.

Initially, it was reported that North Korea had fired one missile. Later, the Japanese Coast guard said that a second missile was fired. Both missiles apparently fell into the sea, the report added on Wednesday. Last week, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that Pyongyang launched several ballistic missiles toward the Sea of ​​Japan. That was North Korea's first ballistic missile launch since July 1.This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

