US Sanctions Sputnik Amid New Censorship Push

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins is joined by a variety of guests to discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including new sanctions against Sputnik and RT.

2024-09-17T04:15+0000

The show begins with journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin joining to discuss the details of Trump's latest assassination attempt.Then, Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov shares his perspective on the latest Russiagate campaign against Rossiya Segodnya, and the implications this has on freedom of the press, censorship, and alternative media.The second hour starts with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the recent developments in Ukraine and Russia, including the Russian Ministry of Defense's report that Ukrainian forces have been driven out of several Russian-controlled settlements. He also highlights the lack of any public announcements regarding long-range strikes in Russia following the meeting between US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.The show closes with Beirut-based journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo covering the rising tensions in the Middle East, including a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on central Israel and Netanyahu's warning of retaliation. He also notes a top Biden aide's visit to Israel amid fears of escalation with Hezbollah and concerns that diplomatic options with Hezbollah may be running out.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

