Eurasian Women's Forum Opens in Russia With Focus on Trust and Cooperation

Eurasian Women's Forum Opens in Russia With Focus on Trust and Cooperation

2024-09-18

russia

saint petersburg

women

forum

vladimir putin

Sputnik is live from St. Petersburg where the IV Eurasian Women's Forum (EWF) is kicking off with a plenary session titled Women for Strengthening Trust and Global Cooperation. Attendees include prominent figures such as the Speaker of the Council of the Republic of Belarus Natalia Kochanova, Uganda's Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, and the Speaker of Zambia’s National Assembly Nelly Mutti, along with representatives from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Qatar, and Cuba. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to address the participants.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more:

saint petersburg

2024

saint petersburg, women, forum, vladimir putin