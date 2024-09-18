https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/eurasian-womens-forum-opens-in-russia-with-focus-on-trust-and-cooperation-1120187373.html
Eurasian Women's Forum Opens in Russia With Focus on Trust and Cooperation
Sputnik is live from St. Petersburg where the IV Eurasian Women's Forum (EWF) is kicking off with a plenary session titled Women for Strengthening Trust and Global Cooperation. Attendees include prominent figures such as the Speaker of the Council of the Republic of Belarus Natalia Kochanova, Uganda's Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, and the Speaker of Zambia’s National Assembly Nelly Mutti, along with representatives from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Qatar, and Cuba. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to address the participants.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more:
Eurasian Women's Forum Opens in Russia With Focus on Trust and Cooperation
The Eurasian Women's Forum is a major international platform that brings together female leaders from around the world to engage in dialogue and collaborate on key global issues. This year's forum runs from September 18 to 20.
Sputnik is live from St. Petersburg where the IV Eurasian Women's Forum (EWF) is kicking off with a plenary session titled Women for Strengthening Trust and Global Cooperation.
Attendees include prominent figures such as the Speaker of the Council of the Republic of Belarus Natalia Kochanova, Uganda's Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, and the Speaker of Zambia’s National Assembly Nelly Mutti, along with representatives from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Qatar, and Cuba.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to address the participants.
Follow Sputnik's live to find out more: