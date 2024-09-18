https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/hezbollah-pledges-response-to-israel-for-mass-pager-blasts-in-lebanon-1120185226.html

Hezbollah Pledges Response to Israel for Mass Pager Blasts in Lebanon

Hezbollah Pledges Response to Israel for Mass Pager Blasts in Lebanon

Sputnik International

Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah said on Wednesday that it will respond to Israel for the mass detonation of pagers that left thousands of Lebanese injured.

2024-09-18T05:53+0000

2024-09-18T05:53+0000

2024-09-18T05:55+0000

world

middle east

lebanon

hezbollah

israel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181808_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9faa83297467f03679d910a6fb70a0bb.jpg

"The Islamic resistance in Lebanon will continue its operations in support of Gaza as before — this is not a continuous process, but separate from the harsh response that the enemy must expect in response to the massacre it inflicted on the Lebanese people on Tuesday. Paying the bill is inevitable," the movement said in a statement. More than 4,000 people were injured and at least 11, including a child, died on Tuesday as a result of the mass detonation of pagers in different parts of Lebanon, according to the country's health minister, Firass Abiad. The Lebanese government and Hezbollah movement blamed the explosions on Israel. Media reported that pagers were used by Hezbollah as a closed communication system least susceptible to hacking and eavesdropping.Israel has not yet commented on the pager explosions.

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hezbollah, israel, lebanon pager blasts, hezbollah pager explosions