Hezbollah Pledges Response to Israel for Mass Pager Blasts in Lebanon

Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah said on Wednesday that it will respond to Israel for the mass detonation of pagers that left thousands of Lebanese injured.
"The Islamic resistance in Lebanon will continue its operations in support of Gaza as before — this is not a continuous process, but separate from the harsh response that the enemy must expect in response to the massacre it inflicted on the Lebanese people on Tuesday. Paying the bill is inevitable," the movement said in a statement. More than 4,000 people were injured and at least 11, including a child, died on Tuesday as a result of the mass detonation of pagers in different parts of Lebanon, according to the country's health minister, Firass Abiad. The Lebanese government and Hezbollah movement blamed the explosions on Israel. Media reported that pagers were used by Hezbollah as a closed communication system least susceptible to hacking and eavesdropping.Israel has not yet commented on the pager explosions.
05:53 GMT 18.09.2024 (Updated: 05:55 GMT 18.09.2024)
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah said on Wednesday that it will respond to Israel for the mass detonation of pagers that left thousands of Lebanese injured.
"The Islamic resistance in Lebanon will continue its operations in support of Gaza as before — this is not a continuous process, but separate from the harsh response that the enemy must expect in response to the massacre it inflicted on the Lebanese people on Tuesday. Paying the bill is inevitable," the movement said in a statement.
More than 4,000 people were injured and at least 11, including a child, died on Tuesday as a result of the mass detonation of pagers in different parts of Lebanon, according to the country's health minister, Firass Abiad. The Lebanese government and Hezbollah movement blamed the explosions on Israel. Media reported that pagers were used by Hezbollah as a closed communication system least susceptible to hacking and eavesdropping.
Israel has not yet commented on the pager explosions.
