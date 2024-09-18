Hezbollah Pledges Response to Israel for Mass Pager Blasts in Lebanon
05:53 GMT 18.09.2024 (Updated: 05:55 GMT 18.09.2024)
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaСотрудники службы гражданской обороны несут раненого мужчину, у которого взорвался пейджер, в больнице Аль-Захраа в Бейруте, Ливан
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah said on Wednesday that it will respond to Israel for the mass detonation of pagers that left thousands of Lebanese injured.
"The Islamic resistance in Lebanon will continue its operations in support of Gaza as before — this is not a continuous process, but separate from the harsh response that the enemy must expect in response to the massacre it inflicted on the Lebanese people on Tuesday. Paying the bill is inevitable," the movement said in a statement.
⚡️ Hezbollah pledges retaliation for the pager attack— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 18, 2024
Hezbollah will respond to Israel for massacre, committed against Lebanese people, the movement said in a statement on Telegram.
This comes after at least 11 people were killed and about 4,000 more were injured as a result of…
More than 4,000 people were injured and at least 11, including a child, died on Tuesday as a result of the mass detonation of pagers in different parts of Lebanon, according to the country's health minister, Firass Abiad. The Lebanese government and Hezbollah movement blamed the explosions on Israel. Media reported that pagers were used by Hezbollah as a closed communication system least susceptible to hacking and eavesdropping.
Israel has not yet commented on the pager explosions.
Experts weigh in on possible accomplices behind Lebanon's deadly pager attack— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 18, 2024
The US could be behind the deadly pager attack in Lebanon, in which at least eleven people were killed and 4,000 more wounded, military expert Ali Hamie told Sputnik.
He also pointed the finger at… https://t.co/TIWuMt0kLV