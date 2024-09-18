https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/massive-explosion-in-lebanon-causes-thousands-of-casualties--1120183822.html

Massive Explosion in Lebanon Causes Thousands of Casualties

Massive Explosion in Lebanon Causes Thousands of Casualties

Sputnik International

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins is joined by a panel of expert guests to discuss various political developments globally, including the massive explosions in Lebanon.

2024-09-18T04:15+0000

2024-09-18T04:15+0000

2024-09-18T10:30+0000

the backstory

radio

donald trump

tiktok

rt

censorship

china

lebanon

hezbollah

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120183663_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_72c25c3efdc9b013db37f6fcd2c8e74d.png

Massive Explosion in Lebanon Causes Thousands of Casualties Sputnik International On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins is joined by a panel of expert guests to discuss various political developments globally, including the massive explosions in Lebanon.

The show begins with political analyst, Host of 'Pasta2Go' and Co-Host of 'The Convo Couch Craig 'Pasta' Jardula discussing the latest revelations from the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump.RT journalist Nebojsa Malic later joins to discuss the ban on Sputnik and other Russian state media networks by Meta*, the potential TikTok ban, and efforts to suppress narratives opposing mainstream views. He also weighs in on the US government's announcement of $1.5 billion to counter Chinese messaging.Veteran journalist Elijah Magnier joins in the second hour to discuss the recent pager explosions in Lebanon that killed at least ten people, along with the latest developments in Gaza.The show concludes with Africa analyst and senior research fellow Koffi Kouakou discussing the new alliance between Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, focusing on the launch of biometric passports. He also addresses the US military's recent withdrawal from Niger.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

china

lebanon

gaza strip

israel

mali

burkina faso

niger

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, pagers explosion in lebanon, israel pagers attack, meta bans sputnik, us military in africa