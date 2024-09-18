https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/massive-explosion-in-lebanon-causes-thousands-of-casualties--1120183822.html
Massive Explosion in Lebanon Causes Thousands of Casualties
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins is joined by a panel of expert guests to discuss various political developments globally, including the massive explosions in Lebanon.
2024-09-18T04:15+0000
2024-09-18T04:15+0000
2024-09-18T10:30+0000
The show begins with political analyst, Host of 'Pasta2Go' and Co-Host of 'The Convo Couch Craig 'Pasta' Jardula discussing the latest revelations from the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump.RT journalist Nebojsa Malic later joins to discuss the ban on Sputnik and other Russian state media networks by Meta*, the potential TikTok ban, and efforts to suppress narratives opposing mainstream views. He also weighs in on the US government's announcement of $1.5 billion to counter Chinese messaging.Veteran journalist Elijah Magnier joins in the second hour to discuss the recent pager explosions in Lebanon that killed at least ten people, along with the latest developments in Gaza.The show concludes with Africa analyst and senior research fellow Koffi Kouakou discussing the new alliance between Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, focusing on the launch of biometric passports. He also addresses the US military's recent withdrawal from Niger.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.
04:15 GMT 18.09.2024 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 18.09.2024)
