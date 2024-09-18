https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/meta-dumps-rt-sean-combs-arrested-ryan-rouths-kiev-connections-1120182550.html

Meta* Dumps Sputnik, Sean Combs Arrested, Ryan Routh's Kiev Connections

Meta* Dumps Sputnik, Sean Combs Arrested, Ryan Routh's Kiev Connections

Wireless devices explode across Lebanon, in what appears to be a major security breach by Israel.

2024-09-18T04:13+0000

2024-09-18T04:13+0000

2024-09-18T10:32+0000

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how Ryan Routh, the latest man to possibly threaten former President Donald Trump, came to be so passionate about the war in Ukraine and to be treated seriously by the US mainstream media. He discusses the general delusion in Western media about the war, as well as new accusations that Ukraine’s Kursk incursion was entirely the Ukrainian president’s idea, why US military packages for Ukraine are shrinking, and what to make of the Wall Street Journal’s assessment that the war has resulted in a million casualties.Veteran FBI special agent and renowned whistleblower Jane Turner discusses how Ryan Routh was able to get close to Donald Trump with a weapon, why the Secret Service wouldn’t have noticed a man lying in the bushes of Trump’s golf club for 12 hours, and why Routh wasn’t on the FBI’s radar as a threat. She also discusses the State Department’s latest attacks on RT, why it was the Department of Homeland Security to arrest Sean Combs, how Combs should be treated while awaiting trial, and what kind of time the music mogul could be facing.Writer and journalist Dan Lazare discusses the latest election polling and whether that makes predicting November’s presidential election results any easier, whether the true support for Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is being captured, how the potential for more chaos in Ukraine and Gaza might affect the contest, Trump’s complaints that the threats against him aren’t being taken seriously, the Ohio community facing bomb threats as a result of being dragged into the campaign, the appointment of a new European Commission cabinet, and the corruption scandal embroiling New York City.The Misfits also discuss reports asking whether Israel is intentionally targeting aid workers, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s political crisis, and a norovirus outbreak in Hawaii.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

2024

