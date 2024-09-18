International
LIVE: Eurasian Women's Forum Opens in Russia With Focus on Trust and Cooperation
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/meta-follows-us-governments-censorship-ban-on-sputnik-and-rt-1120177605.html
Meta* Follows US Government's Censorship Ban on Sputnik and RT
Meta* Follows US Government's Censorship Ban on Sputnik and RT
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss current events from around the globe, including META's censorship of Sputnik.
2024-09-18T04:11+0000
2024-09-18T10:31+0000
fault lines
yemen
israel
gaza strip
palestine
donald trump
kamala harris
eric adams
new york
boeing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120178238_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c8fb2ac3e58bde167d90d35dd92ab7e6.png
Meta Follows U.S. Government's Censorship Ban on RT and Sputnik
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss current events from around the globe, including META's censorship of RT.
he show begins with Beirut-based journalist and editor at The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discussing the latest out of Yemen amid rising tensions with Israel.Then, former CIA whistleblower and Co-host of The Political Misfits John Kiriakou discusses the details regarding the suspect behind the most recent assassination attempt against Donald Trump.The second hour starts with political cartoonist, author, and Co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall discussing the chaos within Mayor Eric Adams' administration.The show closes with former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch joining to discuss Boeing freezing hiring following a strike.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.
yemen
israel
gaza strip
palestine
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120178238_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a862e3c2ca4f38fe9259ceec536d2d64.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, meta censorship, meta bans sputnik, yemen-israel conflict, boeing freeze hiring
fault lines, meta censorship, meta bans sputnik, yemen-israel conflict, boeing freeze hiring

Meta* Follows US Government's Censorship Ban on Sputnik and RT

04:11 GMT 18.09.2024 (Updated: 10:31 GMT 18.09.2024)
Fault Lines
Meta Follows U.S. Government's Censorship Ban on RT and Sputnik
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss current events from around the globe, including Meta's censorship of Sputnik.
he show begins with Beirut-based journalist and editor at The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discussing the latest out of Yemen amid rising tensions with Israel.
Then, former CIA whistleblower and Co-host of The Political Misfits John Kiriakou discusses the details regarding the suspect behind the most recent assassination attempt against Donald Trump.
The second hour starts with political cartoonist, author, and Co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall discussing the chaos within Mayor Eric Adams' administration.
The show closes with former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch joining to discuss Boeing freezing hiring following a strike.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала