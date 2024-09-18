Meta* Follows US Government's Censorship Ban on Sputnik and RT

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/meta-follows-us-governments-censorship-ban-on-sputnik-and-rt-1120177605.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss current events from around the globe, including META's censorship of Sputnik.

he show begins with Beirut-based journalist and editor at The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discussing the latest out of Yemen amid rising tensions with Israel.Then, former CIA whistleblower and Co-host of The Political Misfits John Kiriakou discusses the details regarding the suspect behind the most recent assassination attempt against Donald Trump.The second hour starts with political cartoonist, author, and Co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall discussing the chaos within Mayor Eric Adams' administration.The show closes with former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch joining to discuss Boeing freezing hiring following a strike.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

