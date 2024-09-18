https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/more-information-released-on-would-be-trump-assassin-1120180394.html
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss several topics from around the world, including the latest reports about the man who planned to assassinate former US President Donald Trump.
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss several topics from around the world, including the latest reports about the man who planned to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump.
In the opening segment, political commentator Tyler Nixon joins Ted and Steve to discuss the second assassination attempt on former President Trump.Next, the team speaks with political cartoonist and journalist Scott Stantis about the state of the presidential race.The final guest of the day was Michael Maloof, who discussed the breaking news from Lebanon concerning the large number of casualties caused by pager bombs.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss several topics from around the world, including the latest reports about the man who planned to assassinate former US President Donald Trump.
In the opening segment, political commentator Tyler Nixon joins Ted and Steve to discuss the second assassination attempt on former President Trump.
Next, the team speaks with political cartoonist and journalist Scott Stantis about the state of the presidential race.
The final guest of the day was Michael Maloof, who discussed the breaking news from Lebanon concerning the large number of casualties caused by pager bombs.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM