https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/ukrainian-ryan-routh-exposes-us-foreign-policy-danger-rfk-jr--trump-write-op-ed-for-ukraine-peace-1120184547.html

Ukrainian Ryan Routh Exposes US Foreign Policy Danger; RFK Jr & Trump Write Op-Ed for Ukraine Peace

Ukrainian Ryan Routh Exposes US Foreign Policy Danger; RFK Jr & Trump Write Op-Ed for Ukraine Peace

Sputnik International

Rfk Jr and Donald Trump have penned an op-ed in which they argue that this game of nuclear "chicken" has gone far enough and that it is time for a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine conflict.

2024-09-18T04:14+0000

2024-09-18T04:14+0000

2024-09-18T10:37+0000

the critical hour

radio

israel

donald trump

jfk

stock market

ukraine

european union (eu)

federal reserve

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120184390_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fb8f066749b75c5700c32a1ed054aedb.png

Ukrainian Ryan Routh Exposes US Foreign Policy Danger; RFK Jr & Trump Write Oped for Ukraine Peace Sputnik International Rfk Jr and Donald Trump have penned an op-ed in which they argue that this game of nuclear "chicken" has gone far enough and that it is time for a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine conflict.

Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss the Trump assassination attempt, the US attack on free speech worldwide, and the US election.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Rfk Jr and Donald Trump's op-ed in which they argue that this game of nuclear "chicken" has gone far enough and that it is time for a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine conflict.Kim Iversen, independent journalist and host of the Kim Iversen Show, joins us to discuss Trump's assassination attempt and Trump's move for peace.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the odds of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve and the destruction of the EU economy.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss Africa rejecting US imperialism, the CIA working with Al Qaeda, and the Uhuru finding.Sabrina Salvati, the Boston-based activist, joins us to discuss the US assault on free speech.Matt Weinglass, documentary filmmaker, actor, and activist, joins us to discuss the danger of a potential nuclear war.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst Specialist, joins us to discuss the Trump assassination attempt and Hillary Clinton upping the ante by claiming Trump is an existential threat.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, will there be a ww3, us-russia nuclear war, trump assassination attempt, eu economic crisis