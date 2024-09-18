https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/ukrainian-ryan-routh-exposes-us-foreign-policy-danger-rfk-jr--trump-write-op-ed-for-ukraine-peace-1120184547.html
Ukrainian Ryan Routh Exposes US Foreign Policy Danger; RFK Jr & Trump Write Op-Ed for Ukraine Peace
Rfk Jr and Donald Trump have penned an op-ed in which they argue that this game of nuclear "chicken" has gone far enough and that it is time for a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine conflict.
Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss the Trump assassination attempt, the US attack on free speech worldwide, and the US election.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Rfk Jr and Donald Trump's op-ed in which they argue that this game of nuclear "chicken" has gone far enough and that it is time for a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine conflict.Kim Iversen, independent journalist and host of the Kim Iversen Show, joins us to discuss Trump's assassination attempt and Trump's move for peace.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the odds of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve and the destruction of the EU economy.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss Africa rejecting US imperialism, the CIA working with Al Qaeda, and the Uhuru finding.Sabrina Salvati, the Boston-based activist, joins us to discuss the US assault on free speech.Matt Weinglass, documentary filmmaker, actor, and activist, joins us to discuss the danger of a potential nuclear war.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst Specialist, joins us to discuss the Trump assassination attempt and Hillary Clinton upping the ante by claiming Trump is an existential threat.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:14 GMT 18.09.2024 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 18.09.2024)
Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss the Trump assassination attempt, the US attack on free speech worldwide, and the US election.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Rfk Jr and Donald Trump's op-ed in which they argue that this game of nuclear "chicken" has gone far enough and that it is time for a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine conflict.
Kim Iversen, independent journalist and host of the Kim Iversen Show, joins us to discuss Trump's assassination attempt and Trump's move for peace.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the odds of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve and the destruction of the EU economy.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss Africa rejecting US imperialism, the CIA working with Al Qaeda, and the Uhuru finding.
Sabrina Salvati, the Boston-based activist, joins us to discuss the US assault on free speech.
Matt Weinglass, documentary filmmaker, actor, and activist, joins us to discuss the danger of a potential nuclear war.
Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst Specialist, joins us to discuss the Trump assassination attempt and Hillary Clinton upping the ante by claiming Trump is an existential threat.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM