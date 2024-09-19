https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/curfew-imposed-in-frances-martinique-due-to-ongoing-civil-unrest---reports-1120199287.html

Curfew Imposed in France’s Martinique Due to Ongoing Civil Unrest - Reports

Curfew Imposed in France’s Martinique Due to Ongoing Civil Unrest - Reports

Sputnik International

Authorities in the French Caribbean territory Martinique have imposed a curfew amidst protests in the island's administrative center.

2024-09-19T03:59+0000

2024-09-19T03:59+0000

2024-09-19T05:13+0000

world

caribbean

france

europe

le figaro

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119117064_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c431d2fdec634fe93759acacaa8ff23.jpg

On Tuesday, it was reported that on the island of Martinique, the French overseas territory in the Caribbean Sea, six police officers were injured during protests against rising food prices that have been ongoing for several days. The curfew will be imposed from 21:00 to 05:00 in the port area, as well as other areas of the city, a French radio broadcaster reported on Wednesday. The report added that additional law enforcement personnel will soon arrive on the island from French Guiana and Guadeloupe. Since early September, the city's port, which is the main delivery point for almost all goods, has become the center of a protest movement against rising food prices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221215/remaining-130-french-soldiers-leave-central-african-republic-french-defense-ministry-says-1105491143.html

caribbean

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

martinique, protests in martinique, fort-de-france, unrest in the caribbean