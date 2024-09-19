International
Curfew Imposed in France’s Martinique Due to Ongoing Civil Unrest - Reports
Sputnik International
Authorities in the French Caribbean territory Martinique have imposed a curfew amidst protests in the island's administrative center.
On Tuesday, it was reported that on the island of Martinique, the French overseas territory in the Caribbean Sea, six police officers were injured during protests against rising food prices that have been ongoing for several days. The curfew will be imposed from 21:00 to 05:00 in the port area, as well as other areas of the city, a French radio broadcaster reported on Wednesday. The report added that additional law enforcement personnel will soon arrive on the island from French Guiana and Guadeloupe. Since early September, the city's port, which is the main delivery point for almost all goods, has become the center of a protest movement against rising food prices.
03:59 GMT 19.09.2024 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 19.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Authorities in the French overseas territory of Martinique have imposed a curfew in several areas of the city of Fort-de-France, the island's administrative center, French media reported.
On Tuesday, it was reported that on the island of Martinique, the French overseas territory in the Caribbean Sea, six police officers were injured during protests against rising food prices that have been ongoing for several days.
The curfew will be imposed from 21:00 to 05:00 in the port area, as well as other areas of the city, a French radio broadcaster reported on Wednesday. The report added that additional law enforcement personnel will soon arrive on the island from French Guiana and Guadeloupe.
Since early September, the city's port, which is the main delivery point for almost all goods, has become the center of a protest movement against rising food prices.
