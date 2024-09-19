https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/devices-detonate-in-lebanon-boeing-workers-strike-government-shutdown-1120195857.html

Devices Detonate in Lebanon, Boeing Workers Strike, Government Shutdown?

More indiscriminate explosions via electronic devices rock Lebanon, adding to the thousands of casualties from yesterday’s attack.

2024-09-19T04:13+0000

2024-09-19T04:13+0000

2024-09-19T11:55+0000

Former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning correspondent Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the likelihood of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown prior to this year’s presidential election, how Congress may navigate this budget question, how both Democrats and Republicans have furthered threats to democracy, Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance with the National Association of Black Journalists yesterday, the pressure by Washington to shut down media that covers Africa transparently, and the draconian charges against activists opposed to the creation of a “Cop City” in Atlanta.Labor attorney, human rights activist and author Daniel Kovalik discusses his detainment by US Customs after visiting Venezuela; what needs to happen in the US to prevent the border from being used as a rights-free zone; what 30,000 workers at Boeing are striking to achieve; why the US seems so unwilling to regulate or punish Boeing properly; a “tense” meeting between the Teamsters leadership and Kamala Harris; and the wave of pager explosions across Lebanon that killed a dozen but injured thousands.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses how yesterday’s attack on the people of Lebanon was achieved at a technological level, how Israel might be able to use the attack to collect more surveillance data on Hezbollah, why this attack is more properly viewed as terrorism than a typical action of war, and whether the US was aware of Israel’s plans.The Misfits also discuss Google dodging a massive EU fine, a US lawsuit against the owner of the ship responsible for the Baltimore bridge collapse earlier this year, and a diplomatic snafu.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

