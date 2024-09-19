https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/federal-reserve-to-make-first-rate-cut-in-two-years-1120193298.html

Federal Reserve to Make First Rate Cut in Two Years

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the long-awaited decision by the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

In the opening segment, journalist and political insider Angie Wong will speak with Ted and Steve about the second assassination attempt on former President Trump in just under three months.Next, The Final Countdown team talks to reporter and international journalist Rachel Blevins about the First Amendment, which protects free speech, but despite that guarantee, speech is under attack once again. At the top of the second hour, The Final Countdown hosts analysts analyzed the latest developments with the Fed. The team then speaks to CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou about the pager explosions across Lebanon that claimed the lives of a dozen people, while also wounding more than 2,800 others.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

