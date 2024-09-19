https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/german-economy-ministry-denies-reports-of-halt-in-arms-supplies-to-israel-1120196876.html
German Economy Ministry Denies Reports of Halt in Arms Supplies to Israel
Germany has not and will not impose a ban on weapons being supplied to Israel, a German Economy Ministry told media outlets.
Last week, Bild reported that Germany has not responded to Israel's request for tank ammunition and other weapons since last year, but has approved Qatar's request for arms supplies. Several other media outlets later reported on this. Germany is the second largest supplier of weapons to Israel, after the United States.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany has not imposed and will not impose a ban on arms supplies to Israel, a spokesman for the German Economy Ministry told German newspaper Bild.
"There is no stop in issuing licenses to export arms to Israel, and there will be no stop," the spokesman told the newspaper.
