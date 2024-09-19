https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/german-economy-ministry-denies-reports-of-halt-in-arms-supplies-to-israel-1120196876.html

German Economy Ministry Denies Reports of Halt in Arms Supplies to Israel

German Economy Ministry Denies Reports of Halt in Arms Supplies to Israel

Sputnik International

Germany has not and will not impose a ban on weapons being supplied to Israel, a German Economy Ministry told media outlets.

2024-09-19T00:39+0000

2024-09-19T00:39+0000

2024-09-19T00:39+0000

world

israel

germany

bild

sputnik

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120008283_0:0:3024:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_32ef1c7be7290fc99c865449cddd6226.jpg

Last week, Bild reported that Germany has not responded to Israel's request for tank ammunition and other weapons since last year, but has approved Qatar's request for arms supplies. Several other media outlets later reported on this. Germany is the second largest supplier of weapons to Israel, after the United States.

israel

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany halts weapons to israel, who supplies weapons to israel,