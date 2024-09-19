https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/israel-seeking-to-convince-hezbollah-to-make-deal-by-blowing-up-walkie-talkies---reports-1120198468.html
Israel Seeking to Convince Hezbollah to Make Deal by Blowing Up Walkie-Talkies - Reports
Israel Seeking to Convince Hezbollah to Make Deal by Blowing Up Walkie-Talkies - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel hopes that its attacks utilizing explosives planted in pagers and walkie-talkies will convince Hezbollah to stop its strikes against Israel that are in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.
2024-09-19T02:38+0000
2024-09-19T02:38+0000
2024-09-19T02:38+0000
world
lebanon
newsfeed
middle east
israel
hezbollah
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120186412_0:0:2161:1216_1920x0_80_0_0_2e7d4ca3513995214e2f30e4e649514e.jpg
On Wednesday, a Lebanese source told Sputnik that communication devices other than pagers had exploded in different parts of Lebanon. Lebanese media reported that the exploding walkie-talkies were purchased about five months ago, almost simultaneously with the pagers that detonated on Tuesday. At least 20 people died and 450 others were injured in the second wave of explosions, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. In addition, the decision to carry out a second series of explosions was also dictated by the assumption that Hezbollah's investigation would likely reveal that the walkie-talkies contained explosive devices, the report added. Up to 2,800 people were injured and at least 12 died as a result of the mass detonation of pagers on Tuesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. The Lebanese government and the Hezbollah movement blamed the explosions on Israel. Media reported that pagers were used by Hezbollah as a closed communication system least susceptible to hacking and eavesdropping.
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120186412_38:0:2098:1545_1920x0_80_0_0_66c73d2113df434da592a9a27f662ce4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pager attack, walkie-talkie attack, israel attack on hezbollah, israel lebanon war
pager attack, walkie-talkie attack, israel attack on hezbollah, israel lebanon war
Israel Seeking to Convince Hezbollah to Make Deal by Blowing Up Walkie-Talkies - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel, by blowing up two-way personal radios used by Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, wants to convince the movement to renounce its ties with Hamas and make a separate deal with the Jewish state, the Axios news portal reported, citing a source.
On Wednesday, a Lebanese source told Sputnik that communication devices other than pagers had exploded in different parts of Lebanon. Lebanese media reported that the exploding walkie-talkies were purchased about five months ago, almost simultaneously with the pagers that detonated on Tuesday. At least 20 people died and 450 others were injured in the second wave of explosions, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
"The goal was to convince Hezbollah that it is in its interest to disconnect itself from Hamas and cut a separate deal for ending the fighting with Israel regardless of a ceasefire in Gaza," the source was quoted as saying by the news portal on Wednesday.
In addition, the decision to carry out a second series of explosions was also dictated by the assumption that Hezbollah's investigation would likely reveal that the walkie-talkies contained explosive devices, the report added.
Up to 2,800 people were injured and at least 12 died as a result of the mass detonation of pagers on Tuesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. The Lebanese government and the Hezbollah movement blamed the explosions on Israel. Media reported that pagers were used by Hezbollah as a closed communication system least susceptible to hacking and eavesdropping.