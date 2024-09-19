https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/israel-seeking-to-convince-hezbollah-to-make-deal-by-blowing-up-walkie-talkies---reports-1120198468.html

Israel Seeking to Convince Hezbollah to Make Deal by Blowing Up Walkie-Talkies - Reports

Israel hopes that its attacks utilizing explosives planted in pagers and walkie-talkies will convince Hezbollah to stop its strikes against Israel that are in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

On Wednesday, a Lebanese source told Sputnik that communication devices other than pagers had exploded in different parts of Lebanon. Lebanese media reported that the exploding walkie-talkies were purchased about five months ago, almost simultaneously with the pagers that detonated on Tuesday. At least 20 people died and 450 others were injured in the second wave of explosions, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. In addition, the decision to carry out a second series of explosions was also dictated by the assumption that Hezbollah's investigation would likely reveal that the walkie-talkies contained explosive devices, the report added. Up to 2,800 people were injured and at least 12 died as a result of the mass detonation of pagers on Tuesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. The Lebanese government and the Hezbollah movement blamed the explosions on Israel. Media reported that pagers were used by Hezbollah as a closed communication system least susceptible to hacking and eavesdropping.

