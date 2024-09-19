https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/middle-east-tensions-skyrocket-after-multiple-explosions-target-lebanon---1120196195.html

Middle East Tensions Skyrocket After Multiple Explosions Target Lebanon

Middle East Tensions Skyrocket After Multiple Explosions Target Lebanon

Sputnik International

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins is joined by a panel of esteemed guests to discuss current events from around the globe, including the escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the explosions in Lebanon.

2024-09-19T04:15+0000

2024-09-19T04:15+0000

2024-09-19T11:58+0000

the backstory

kamala harris

donald trump

federal reserve

economy

interest rates

israel

lebanon

middle east

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120196318_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f1e9e4ab5f9e9609d8298f7fea07cd31.png

Middle East Tensions Skyrocket After Multiple Explosions Target Lebanon Sputnik International On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins is joined by a panel of esteemed guests to discuss current events from around the globe, including the escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the explosions in Lebanon.

The show begins with the host of the Andrew Langer show, Andrew Langer providing updates on the latest developments regarding the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, as well as Kamala Harris's campaign activities.CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea joins in the later part of the hour to weigh in on the Federal Reserve's announced interest rate cut, marking the first reduction in four years, and its potential impact on the economy.At the start of the second hour, independent journalist Julia Kassem explores how the pager attack has escalated tensions between Israel and Lebanon, with reports suggesting Mossad's involvement in planting explosives.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on reports that Ukrainian President Zelensky was advised against the Kursk incursion but proceeded regardless.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

lebanon

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, pagers explosion in lebanon, russian kursk counteroffensive, kamala harris 2024 campaign,