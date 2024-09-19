https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/middle-east-tensions-skyrocket-after-multiple-explosions-target-lebanon---1120196195.html
Middle East Tensions Skyrocket After Multiple Explosions Target Lebanon
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins is joined by a panel of esteemed guests to discuss current events from around the globe, including the escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the explosions in Lebanon.
The show begins with the host of the Andrew Langer show, Andrew Langer providing updates on the latest developments regarding the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, as well as Kamala Harris's campaign activities.CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea joins in the later part of the hour to weigh in on the Federal Reserve's announced interest rate cut, marking the first reduction in four years, and its potential impact on the economy.At the start of the second hour, independent journalist Julia Kassem explores how the pager attack has escalated tensions between Israel and Lebanon, with reports suggesting Mossad's involvement in planting explosives.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on reports that Ukrainian President Zelensky was advised against the Kursk incursion but proceeded regardless.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The show begins with the host of the Andrew Langer show, Andrew Langer providing updates on the latest developments regarding the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, as well as Kamala Harris's campaign activities.
CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea joins in the later part of the hour to weigh in on the Federal Reserve's announced interest rate cut, marking the first reduction in four years, and its potential impact on the economy.
At the start of the second hour, independent journalist Julia Kassem explores how the pager attack has escalated tensions between Israel and Lebanon, with reports suggesting Mossad's involvement in planting explosives.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on reports that Ukrainian President Zelensky was advised against the Kursk incursion but proceeded regardless.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
