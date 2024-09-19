https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/photos-north-korea-successfully-tests-new-ballistic-missile-1120201795.html

Photos: North Korea Successfully Tests New Ballistic Missile

North Korea has successfully test-fired a new type of Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 tactical ballistic missile and an upgraded strategic cruise missile.

North Korea had launched several short-range ballistic missiles, flying about 400 kilometers (249 miles).The purpose of the test launch was to confirm the accuracy of hitting a target with a super-large warhead at a distance of up to 320 kilometers (200 miles) and assessing the warhead's explosive power, according to the state-run KCNA news agency.Take a look at North Korea's missile test in Sputnik's gallery:

