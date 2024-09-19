International
Photos: North Korea Successfully Tests New Ballistic Missile
Photos: North Korea Successfully Tests New Ballistic Missile
North Korea has successfully test-fired a new type of Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 tactical ballistic missile and an upgraded strategic cruise missile.
North Korea had launched several short-range ballistic missiles, flying about 400 kilometers (249 miles).The purpose of the test launch was to confirm the accuracy of hitting a target with a super-large warhead at a distance of up to 320 kilometers (200 miles) and assessing the warhead's explosive power, according to the state-run KCNA news agency.Take a look at North Korea's missile test in Sputnik's gallery:
19.09.2024
North Korea has successfully test-fired a new type of Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 tactical ballistic missile and upgraded strategic cruise missile.
North Korea had launched several short-range ballistic missiles, flying about 400 kilometers (249 miles).
The purpose of the test launch was to confirm the accuracy of hitting a target with a super-large warhead at a distance of up to 320 kilometers (200 miles) and assessing the warhead's explosive power, according to the state-run KCNA news agency.
Take a look at North Korea's missile test in Sputnik's gallery:
Test fire of a new type of Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 tactical ballistic missile.

1/8
Test fire of a new type of Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 tactical ballistic missile.

The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised test launches and expressed satisfaction with the results.

2/8
The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised test launches and expressed satisfaction with the results.

Kim Jong Un said that such tests and the continuous improvement of the performance of weapons and equipment through them are directly related to the grave threat posed by forces outside of the country.

3/8
Kim Jong Un said that such tests and the continuous improvement of the performance of weapons and equipment through them are directly related to the grave threat posed by forces outside of the country.

Pyongyang tested a Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 tactical ballistic missile on July 1.

4/8
Pyongyang tested a Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 tactical ballistic missile on July 1.

Pyongyang tested a Kim Jong Un reportedly said that the current regional situation, which "threatens North Korea's security," requires military strength.Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 tactical ballistic missile on July 1.

5/8
Pyongyang tested a Kim Jong Un reportedly said that the current regional situation, which "threatens North Korea's security," requires military strength.Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 tactical ballistic missile on July 1.

An upgraded strategic cruise missile was also tested, its performance improved to match its combat capability.

6/8
An upgraded strategic cruise missile was also tested, its performance improved to match its combat capability.

Tactical ballistic missile test launches in North Korea.

7/8
Tactical ballistic missile test launches in North Korea.

This new tactical ballistic missile was tipped with a 4.5 ton super-large conventional warhead, according to its design.

8/8
This new tactical ballistic missile was tipped with a 4.5 ton super-large conventional warhead, according to its design.

