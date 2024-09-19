International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/red-cross-says-will-hold-confidential-talks-with-parties-to-conflict-after-lebanon-pager-blasts-1120214856.html
Red Cross Says Will Hold Confidential Talks With Parties to Conflict After Lebanon Pager Blasts
Red Cross Says Will Hold Confidential Talks With Parties to Conflict After Lebanon Pager Blasts
Sputnik International
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it will not comment on the mass communication device attack in Lebanon until it has confidential talks with all parties involved.
2024-09-19T23:37+0000
2024-09-19T23:37+0000
world
international committee of the red cross (icrc)
red cross
lebanon
newsfeed
sputnik
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120192559_0:89:3072:1817_1920x0_80_0_0_34f946a9a03012fbad2de4a12945ebb0.jpg
"This was a unique operation, and it will take time to have all the facts to establish a legal opinion. The ICRC will not comment publicly on if this was a violation of international humanitarian law or not, in line with our established approach to speak to parties to conflict directly and confidentially about their legal obligations," the spokesman said. He added that in all armed conflicts, attacks must be carried out in accordance with the general rules of warfare, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution. On Tuesday, pager detonations took place across Lebanon, killing 12 people and injuring over 2,800 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. A second wave of mass explosions of communication devices belonging to members of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah on Wednesday killed at least 25 people and wounded more than 600, according to the ministry. Lebanon believes that Israeli intelligence services are behind the detonations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/how-could-lebanon-blasts-affect-global-security-and-attitude-to-western-hi-tech-producers--1120211324.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120192559_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7868bbc60219104363252782319d707e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
red cross responds to pager attack, communication device attacks
red cross responds to pager attack, communication device attacks

Red Cross Says Will Hold Confidential Talks With Parties to Conflict After Lebanon Pager Blasts

23:37 GMT 19.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaLebanese Red Cross ambulance passes next of the families of victims who were injured on Monday by their exploding handheld pagers, at the emergency entrance of the American University hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon
Lebanese Red Cross ambulance passes next of the families of victims who were injured on Monday by their exploding handheld pagers, at the emergency entrance of the American University hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is not going to comment on mass communication device explosions in Lebanon, but prefers to hold a confidential dialogue with the parties to the conflict, an official representative of the organization told Sputnik.
"This was a unique operation, and it will take time to have all the facts to establish a legal opinion. The ICRC will not comment publicly on if this was a violation of international humanitarian law or not, in line with our established approach to speak to parties to conflict directly and confidentially about their legal obligations," the spokesman said.
He added that in all armed conflicts, attacks must be carried out in accordance with the general rules of warfare, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution.
iPhone - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2024
World
How Could Lebanon Blasts Affect Global Security and Attitude to Western Hi-Tech Producers?
18:24 GMT
On Tuesday, pager detonations took place across Lebanon, killing 12 people and injuring over 2,800 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. A second wave of mass explosions of communication devices belonging to members of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah on Wednesday killed at least 25 people and wounded more than 600, according to the ministry. Lebanon believes that Israeli intelligence services are behind the detonations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала