Russia Condemns Lebanon Pager Explosions; French President Facing Impeachment
Russia has condemned the pager attack on Lebanon, and France is facing political instability as the impeachment of Macron moves forward.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia's condemnation of the Lebanon pager attacks and Lindsey Graham's claim on Ukrainian minerals.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of Pasta 2 Go on Rumble and Rokfin, joins us to discuss the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of International Law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss the Lebanon pager attack and Iraq's moves to eject the US military.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss the hope for peace between Russia and the United States.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss political instability in France and the history of the Trump assassination suspect.Dan Kovalik, lawyer, professor, and author, joins us to discuss censorship and Hillary Clinton's calls for prosecution of dissident voices.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss claims that some Western powers are looking to get out of the Ukraine conflict.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
