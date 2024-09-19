https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/russian-fm-spokeswoman-and-rossiya-segodnya-editor-in-chief-take-part-in-eurasian-womens-forum-1120201453.html
Russian FM Spokeswoman and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Take Part in Eurasian Women's Forum
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and editor-in-chief of Russia's Rossiya Segodnya international media group and RT broadcaster Margarita Simonyan attend the Eurasian Women's Forum session themed "Looking at the Changing World" in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, participate in the Eurasian Women's Forum session themed "Looking at the Changing World" in St. Petersburg, Russia.This year, more than 1,500 people from 126 countries are attending the forum. The forum runs from September 18 to 20.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!
russia
13:10 GMT 19.09.2024 (Updated: 13:26 GMT 19.09.2024)
The Eurasian Women's Forum is organized by the Federation Council and the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS. It is the largest international platform bringing together women leaders from all continents of the world to discuss their role in the modern world and develop common approaches to solving global problems.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, participate in the Eurasian Women's Forum session themed "Looking at the Changing World" in St. Petersburg, Russia.
This year, more than 1,500 people from 126 countries are attending the forum. The forum runs from September 18 to 20.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!