https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/russian-fm-spokeswoman-and-rossiya-segodnya-editor-in-chief-take-part-in-eurasian-womens-forum-1120201453.html

Russian FM Spokeswoman and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Take Part in Eurasian Women's Forum

Russian FM Spokeswoman and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Take Part in Eurasian Women's Forum

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and editor-in-chief of Russia's Rossiya Segodnya international media group and RT broadcaster Margarita Simonyan attend the Eurasian Women's Forum session themed "Looking at the Changing World" in St. Petersburg, Russia.

2024-09-19T13:10+0000

2024-09-19T13:10+0000

2024-09-19T13:26+0000

russia

russia

margarita simonyan

maria zakharova

russian foreign ministry

forum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/13/1120201116_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_31df76f8ba839e532572902f2788c89a.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, participate in the Eurasian Women's Forum session themed "Looking at the Changing World" in St. Petersburg, Russia.This year, more than 1,500 people from 126 countries are attending the forum. The forum runs from September 18 to 20.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

AI Russian FM Spokeswoman and Rossiya Segodnya Editor-in-Chief Takes Part in Eurasian Women's Forum Sputnik International AI Russian FM Spokeswoman and Rossiya Segodnya Editor-in-Chief Takes Part in Eurasian Women's Forum 2024-09-19T13:10+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, russia's rossiya segodnya international media group and rt broadcaster margarita simonyan, eurasian women's forum