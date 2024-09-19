https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/us-defense-chief-israeli-counterpart-discuss-threats-posed-by-iran-hezbollah-after-pager-attack-1120197611.html
US Defense Chief, Israeli Counterpart Discuss Threats Posed By Iran, Hezbollah After Pager Attack
US Defense Chief, Israeli Counterpart Discuss Threats Posed By Iran, Hezbollah After Pager Attack
Sputnik International
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed threats to Israel following the pager and walkie-talkie attacks in Lebanon and Syria.
2024-09-19T03:11+0000
2024-09-19T03:11+0000
2024-09-19T03:12+0000
yoav gallant
col. patrick ryder
lebanon
israel
hezbollah
world
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116065797_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1eb14ec82e510e452db88924c8ad9678.jpg
"Austin... spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to review regional security developments and reiterate unwavering US support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hizballah, and Iran's other regional partners," Ryder said on Wednesday. Austin also reaffirmed the priority of reaching a Gaza ceasefire deal to bring home hostages held by Hamas, and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border, the release added. At least 12 people were killed and more than 2,800 injured on Tuesday as a result of the mass detonation of pagers in Lebanon, according to the country's health ministry. A second wave of mass detonations of communications devices on Wednesday killed at least nine people and injured another 300.The US has not condemned the attacks, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted that they would make the peace process in Gaza more difficult. Israel has not admitted to its alleged role in the attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/lebanon-pager-blasts-could-be-preemptive-strike-before-major-military-operation---un-chief-1120194379.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116065797_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcf15754c755b4298f16c50be6337bbc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli pager attack, us support of israel, us response to pager attack
israeli pager attack, us support of israel, us response to pager attack
US Defense Chief, Israeli Counterpart Discuss Threats Posed By Iran, Hezbollah After Pager Attack
03:11 GMT 19.09.2024 (Updated: 03:12 GMT 19.09.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a call with his Israeli counterpart discussed regional security developments and underscored US support for Israel against threats posed by Iran and Hezbollah, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said in a readout.
"Austin... spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to review regional security developments and reiterate unwavering US support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hizballah, and Iran's other regional partners," Ryder said on Wednesday.
Austin also reaffirmed the priority of reaching a Gaza ceasefire deal to bring home hostages held by Hamas, and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border, the release added.
At least 12 people were killed and more than 2,800 injured on Tuesday as a result of the mass detonation of pagers in Lebanon, according to the country's health ministry. A second wave of mass detonations of communications devices on Wednesday killed at least nine people and injured another 300.
The US has not condemned the attacks, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted that they would make the peace process in Gaza more difficult. Israel has not admitted to its alleged role in the attack.