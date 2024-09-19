https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/us-defense-chief-israeli-counterpart-discuss-threats-posed-by-iran-hezbollah-after-pager-attack-1120197611.html

US Defense Chief, Israeli Counterpart Discuss Threats Posed By Iran, Hezbollah After Pager Attack

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed threats to Israel following the pager and walkie-talkie attacks in Lebanon and Syria.

"Austin... spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to review regional security developments and reiterate unwavering US support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hizballah, and Iran's other regional partners," Ryder said on Wednesday. Austin also reaffirmed the priority of reaching a Gaza ceasefire deal to bring home hostages held by Hamas, and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border, the release added. At least 12 people were killed and more than 2,800 injured on Tuesday as a result of the mass detonation of pagers in Lebanon, according to the country's health ministry. A second wave of mass detonations of communications devices on Wednesday killed at least nine people and injured another 300.The US has not condemned the attacks, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted that they would make the peace process in Gaza more difficult. Israel has not admitted to its alleged role in the attack.

