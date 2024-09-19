https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/watch-russian-giatsint-b-howitzer-wipe-out-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-1120200762.html

Watch Russian Giatsint-B Howitzer Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

Watch Russian Giatsint-B Howitzer Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Dnepr Giatsint-B 152 mm towed gun crews destroying armored vehicles, ammunition depots, and fortified positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River.

2024-09-19T09:04+0000

2024-09-19T09:04+0000

2024-09-19T09:04+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukrainian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/13/1120203561_89:0:1335:701_1920x0_80_0_0_0d55eaa1148d936d687333a0e7fe312c.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Dnepr Giatsint-B 152 mm towed gun crews destroying armored vehicles, ammunition depots, and fortified positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River."Shooting across water obstacles is considered one of the most difficult for artillery," an artillery platoon commander with the call sign "Kupol" said.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Giatsint-B Howitzer Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles Sputnik International Russian Giatsint-B Howitzer Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles 2024-09-19T09:04+0000 true PT0M29S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian giatsint-b howitzer, ukrainian armored vehicles, battlegroup dnepr