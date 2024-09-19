https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/watch-russian-giatsint-b-howitzer-wipe-out-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-1120200762.html
Watch Russian Giatsint-B Howitzer Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles
Watch Russian Giatsint-B Howitzer Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Dnepr Giatsint-B 152 mm towed gun crews destroying armored vehicles, ammunition depots, and fortified positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Dnepr Giatsint-B 152 mm towed gun crews destroying armored vehicles, ammunition depots, and fortified positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River."Shooting across water obstacles is considered one of the most difficult for artillery," an artillery platoon commander with the call sign "Kupol" said.
Russian Giatsint-B Howitzer Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles
Watch Russian Giatsint-B Howitzer Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles
The 2A36 Giatsint-B is a field gun designed to be a highly mobile and versatile artillery piece capable of firing a wide range of ammunition including high explosive fragmentation, incendiary and anti-tank rounds.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Dnepr Giatsint-B 152 mm towed gun crews destroying armored vehicles, ammunition depots, and fortified positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
"Shooting across water obstacles is considered one of the most difficult for artillery," an artillery platoon commander with the call sign "Kupol" said.