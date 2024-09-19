https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/zelenskys-gamble-in-kursk-has-become-increasingly-foolish--1120195517.html

Zelensky's Gamble in Kursk has Become Increasingly Foolish

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss major events from around the globe, including the latest developments out of the Kursk incursion.

The show begins with Africa analyst and senior research fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies Koffi Kouakou discussing the latest out of West Africa, including the new alliance between Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger and the US military's recent withdrawal from Niger.Then, co-founder of ProChain Capital David Tawil shares his analysis of the upcoming vote on the stopgap spending bill that would extend government funding and implement voter requirements.The third hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Ukraine, including a recent drone attack on an arsenal, and the updated developments on the Kursk incursion.The show closes with Beirut-based journalist Esteban Carrillo discussing the aftermath of the pager explosions across Lebanon and parts of Syria.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

