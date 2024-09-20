https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/about-third-of-voters-cast-ballots-on-first-day-of-czech-elections-due-to-flood---reports-1120231033.html
About Third of Voters Cast Ballots on First Day of Czech Elections Due to Flood - Reports
About Third of Voters Cast Ballots on First Day of Czech Elections Due to Flood - Reports
Sputnik International
About a third of voters cast their ballots on the first day of Czech elections, despite having recently suffered from deadly floods.
2024-09-20T22:55+0000
2024-09-20T22:55+0000
2024-09-20T22:55+0000
world
czech republic
europe
sputnik
senate
elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/1f/1080937447_0:171:2907:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_e9f23df4085cfcbabcb57bbb8661cf3e.jpg
Voting in the elections in the Czech Republic takes place on Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. (1200 to 2000 GMT) and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voters cast their ballots for the composition of the governing bodies in 13 regions. The first round of the Senate elections is also taking place in 27 districts. The elections are taking place in a difficult psychological environment, caused not only by the struggle between parties and movements, but also by people's fatigue after the floods that raged in the country September 12-18, which in many places, especially in the country's northeast, flooded entire cities, destroyed many houses and local infrastructure facilities, and left thousands of people homeless. According to the police, no noticeable incidents were registered during the voting.
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/1f/1080937447_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_680414015f968753bddf768065a42369.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
czechia elections, czech republic elections, floods in czech republic
czechia elections, czech republic elections, floods in czech republic
About Third of Voters Cast Ballots on First Day of Czech Elections Due to Flood - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About a third of voters cast their ballots on the first day of the regional elections and re-elections of part of the Czech Senate, many came to the polling stations only after the end of the restoration work related to the large-scale flood, Czech Radio reported.
Voting in the elections in the Czech Republic takes place on Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. (1200 to 2000 GMT) and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voters cast their ballots for the composition of the governing bodies in 13 regions. The first round of the Senate elections is also taking place in 27 districts.
The elections are taking place in a difficult psychological environment, caused not only by the struggle between parties and movements, but also by people's fatigue after the floods that raged in the country September 12-18, which in many places, especially in the country's northeast, flooded entire cities, destroyed many houses and local infrastructure facilities, and left thousands of people homeless.
According to the police, no noticeable incidents were registered during the voting.