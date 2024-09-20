https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/about-third-of-voters-cast-ballots-on-first-day-of-czech-elections-due-to-flood---reports-1120231033.html

About Third of Voters Cast Ballots on First Day of Czech Elections Due to Flood - Reports

About a third of voters cast their ballots on the first day of Czech elections, despite having recently suffered from deadly floods.

Voting in the elections in the Czech Republic takes place on Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. (1200 to 2000 GMT) and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voters cast their ballots for the composition of the governing bodies in 13 regions. The first round of the Senate elections is also taking place in 27 districts. The elections are taking place in a difficult psychological environment, caused not only by the struggle between parties and movements, but also by people's fatigue after the floods that raged in the country September 12-18, which in many places, especially in the country's northeast, flooded entire cities, destroyed many houses and local infrastructure facilities, and left thousands of people homeless. According to the police, no noticeable incidents were registered during the voting.

