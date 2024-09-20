https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/fed-rate-cuts-murdoch-succession-battle-israel-expands-lebanon-strikes-1120213408.html

Israel begins a bombing campaign in southern Lebanon and US media try to figure out why.

Cohost of The Final Countdown Ted Rall joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss the ongoing dispute between media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his family over who will helm the Murdoch empire after he passes, how wealthy families and corporations unilaterally control major newsrooms and whether there is a more democratic way of structuring mass media. They also discuss how the US created a reality in which would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh could claim to have access to desperate Afghan soldiers.Syrian-American journalist with The Grayzone Hekmat Aboukhater discusses Israel’s "new phase" of its war in Gaza, how US politics might have influenced the shift, what to expect from Lebanon in response to the widespread electronic attacks this week, where to look in investigating a possible supply chain incursion that allowed the devices to be tampered with, why the impact on Syria has been muted, and what will come next as the Saudi crown prince reiterates that there will be no recognition of Israel without a Palestinian state.Economist, radio show host and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses the Federal Reserve’s half-point interest rate cut, new polling in the presidential race, the Teamsters declining to endorse either major presidential candidate, the failure of a stopgap measure to fund the government through the election, and a ballot measure in California that evokes the era of ‘three strikes, you’re out.”Professor of communications and author Dr. Jared Ball discusses legendary rapper and activist Chuck joining forces with YouTube and the State Department as a "global music ambassador," how the State Department is using music and culture to soften its image abroad, how the culture of Black America in particular is used to project an image of the US that is increasingly distant from reality, and how foreign-facing projects reinforce propaganda at home.The Misfits also discuss who Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might meet with during UN proceedings next week and the arrest of an Alaskan man for threatening the lives of Supreme Court justices.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

