Israel and Hezbollah on the Precipice of War

Israel and Hezbollah on the Precipice of War

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss developments from around the globe, including the latest out of the Middle East.

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss developments from around the globe, including the latest out of the Middle East.

The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist, economist, and geopolitical analyst Leila Hatoum joining the show to talk about the latest developments out of Lebanon in the aftermath of the explosions amid the possibility of an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack discusses the impact of Trump's second assassination attempt. He also discusses the latest out of Trump and Harris's campaigns and their performance in the polls.The show closes with media commentator Mitch Roschelle weighing in on the Stopgap spending bill's failure in the House and the first federal rate cuts since 2020.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

