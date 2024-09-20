https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/israel-lebanon-on-the-brink-turkey-wants-to-join-brics-federal-reserve-rate-cut-1120214027.html

Israel Lebanon on the Brink; Turkey Wants to Join BRICS; Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Israel Lebanon on the Brink; Turkey Wants to Join BRICS; Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Sputnik International

Israeli political leaders are making statements that seem to indicate that a military operation against Lebanon may be in the offing.

2024-09-20T04:14+0000

2024-09-20T04:14+0000

2024-09-20T10:44+0000

the critical hour

radio

israel

china

donald trump

lebanon

ukraine

federal reserve

uhuru movement

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/13/1120213869_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_97aa8bf3bfca0c588a7477c0b2f32178.png

Israel Lebanon on the Brink; Turkey Wants to Join BRICS; Federal Reserve Rate Cut Sputnik International Israeli political leaders are making statements that seem to indicate that a military operation against Lebanon may be in the offing.

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, discusses Russian and Ukrainian military strikes and Sergey Lavrov's statements about the UN charter.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the issue of Haitian immigrants in Springfield and the dramatic rightward shift of the Democratic party.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss the verdict of the Uhuru 3 trial.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the possibility that the war in the Middle East may expand.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the Fed's decision to lower interest rates.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the 2020 election.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the union between China and Africa and the rise of BRICS.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the 2020 election and the Lebanon Pager terrorist attack.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

china

lebanon

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, uhuru movement trial latest, us rate cuts, israel-lebanon war, lebanon pager attack