Israel Readies for War as Hezbollah Vows Revenge for Massive Attack

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins is joined by a panel of expert guests to discuss the latest situation globally, including hiking tensions in the Middle East.

The show begins with Garland Nixon, political analyst and host of The Critical Hour, delves into the Trump and Harris campaigns in Pennsylvania, analyzing the Teamsters' refusal to endorse Harris, which signals a tacit endorsement of Trump. He also discusses the potential government shutdown.Then, political commentator Armen Kurdian provides insights into the Senate's efforts to advance a stopgap funding bill amid a potential government shutdown. He also analyzes the internal divisions among House Republicans, who recently rejected their funding bill, and what this means for the likelihood of avoiding a shutdown.The second hour begins with lecturer and author Prof. Bashir Saade discussing the two recent waves of deadly explosions that have struck Lebanon and Syria, exploring the ongoing tensions in the region and their potential impact on local and international stability.The show closes with senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely providing an update on the latest developments in Ukraine, alongside an analysis of Germany’s worsening economic situation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

