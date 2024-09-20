https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/kentucky-district-judge-shot-killed-in-chambers-allegedly-by-sheriff-1120215391.html

Kentucky District Judge Allegedly Shot, Killed in Chambers by Sheriff

A district judge in the state of Kentucky in the United States was allegedly shot and killed by a county sheriff who is now in custody.

“Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon,” Beshear said on Thursday. Judge Kevin Mullins was allegedly shot by Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, local news outlet The Mountain Eagle reported. Stine was arrested after turning himself over to police, the report said. Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said via X that his office will work with Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele as special prosecutors in the case.

