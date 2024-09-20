https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/kentucky-district-judge-shot-killed-in-chambers-allegedly-by-sheriff-1120215391.html
Kentucky District Judge Allegedly Shot, Killed in Chambers by Sheriff
Kentucky District Judge Allegedly Shot, Killed in Chambers by Sheriff
Sputnik International
A district judge in the state of Kentucky in the United States was allegedly shot and killed by a county sheriff who is now in custody.
2024-09-20T00:59+0000
2024-09-20T00:59+0000
2024-09-20T01:27+0000
americas
kentucky
us
sputnik
crime
violent crime
police violence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107703/51/1077035143_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6148a7c9574a9c589b6145725d220fda.jpg
“Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon,” Beshear said on Thursday. Judge Kevin Mullins was allegedly shot by Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, local news outlet The Mountain Eagle reported. Stine was arrested after turning himself over to police, the report said. Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said via X that his office will work with Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele as special prosecutors in the case.
americas
kentucky
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107703/51/1077035143_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63713400c57fb98d3e680df13d8f2d01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
judge shot by sheriff, kentucky judge murdered
judge shot by sheriff, kentucky judge murdered
Kentucky District Judge Allegedly Shot, Killed in Chambers by Sheriff
00:59 GMT 20.09.2024 (Updated: 01:27 GMT 20.09.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A district judge was shot and killed in the US state of Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement via social media platform X.
“Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon,” Beshear said on Thursday.
Judge Kevin Mullins was allegedly shot by Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, local news outlet The Mountain Eagle reported.
Stine was arrested after turning himself over to police, the report said.
Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said via X that his office will work with Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele as special prosecutors in the case.