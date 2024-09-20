https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/lebanese-shia-movement-hezbollah-confirms-death-of-top-commander-in-beirut-strike-1120231797.html

Lebanese Shia Movement Hezbollah Confirms Death of Top Commander in Beirut Strike

Hezbollah special operations commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Beirut suburb, the Lebanese Shia movement confirmed.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Friday that Aqil and several other commanders had been killed in a strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut. Aqil is believed to have been one of the organizers of the bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut in 1983 and was wanted by the United States. On Friday, as a result of Israeli airstrikes on a residential building in the southern suburb of Beirut (Dahieh), at least 14 people were killed, including Aqil, and 60 were injured.

