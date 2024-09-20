https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/lebanese-shia-movement-hezbollah-confirms-death-of-top-commander-in-beirut-strike-1120231797.html
Lebanese Shia Movement Hezbollah Confirms Death of Top Commander in Beirut Strike
Lebanese Shia Movement Hezbollah Confirms Death of Top Commander in Beirut Strike
Sputnik International
Hezbollah special operations commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Beirut suburb, the Lebanese Shia movement confirmed.
2024-09-20T23:43+0000
2024-09-20T23:43+0000
2024-09-20T23:43+0000
world
israel defense forces (idf)
beirut
israel
hezbollah
newsfeed
middle east
israel-lebanon war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120186588_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_03981d045094148b155f92c06f6fe33b.jpg
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Friday that Aqil and several other commanders had been killed in a strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut. Aqil is believed to have been one of the organizers of the bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut in 1983 and was wanted by the United States. On Friday, as a result of Israeli airstrikes on a residential building in the southern suburb of Beirut (Dahieh), at least 14 people were killed, including Aqil, and 60 were injured.
beirut
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120186588_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db8378a2247b4bfb2e301529e1bf2651.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hezbollah commander killed, ibrahim aqil
hezbollah commander killed, ibrahim aqil
Lebanese Shia Movement Hezbollah Confirms Death of Top Commander in Beirut Strike
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah special operations commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a southern Beirut suburb, the movement has confirmed.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Friday that Aqil and several other commanders had been killed in a strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.
Aqil is believed to have been one of the organizers of the bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut in 1983 and was wanted by the United States.
On Friday, as a result of Israeli airstrikes on a residential building in the southern suburb of Beirut (Dahieh), at least 14 people were killed, including Aqil, and 60 were injured.